50,000 Shares in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Design Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of DSGN opened at $22.57 on Friday. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $50.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.17.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.25). As a group, equities analysts predict that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DSGN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

Design Therapeutics Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

