5,227 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Bought by Axiom Investment Management LLC

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,227 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% in the first quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 780.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 13,537 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 188.3% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

NYSE IBM opened at $145.44 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

