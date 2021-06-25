$541.54 Million in Sales Expected for Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) will post sales of $541.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rexnord’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $530.40 million and the highest is $548.20 million. Rexnord posted sales of $449.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full year sales of $2.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rexnord.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.13 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 8.59%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RXN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

Shares of NYSE:RXN opened at $48.99 on Tuesday. Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $52.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%.

In other Rexnord news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $479,238.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,174,877.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider George J. Powers sold 15,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $804,706.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,242.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 289,392 shares of company stock worth $14,548,132. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexnord by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,268,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,746,000 after buying an additional 93,814 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $44,947,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $2,355,000.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

