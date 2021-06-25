$55.42 Million in Sales Expected for Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) to report sales of $55.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.53 million and the lowest is $55.30 million. Bryn Mawr Bank reported sales of $60.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will report full year sales of $223.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $223.20 million to $223.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $233.72 million, with estimates ranging from $233.64 million to $233.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bryn Mawr Bank.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $54.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.54 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 24.83%.

BMTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the first quarter worth $44,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 19.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the first quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the first quarter valued at $203,000. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMTC traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.28. 334,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,998. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.13. The company has a market capitalization of $860.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $49.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

