57,600 Shares in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 57,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in James River Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in James River Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in James River Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in James River Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in James River Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on JRVR shares. Truist upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

JRVR opened at $37.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $57.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.44.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). James River Group had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $182.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. James River Group’s payout ratio is 44.28%.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

