$6.76 Billion in Sales Expected for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) to announce sales of $6.76 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Broadcom’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.79 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.75 billion. Broadcom reported sales of $5.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full-year sales of $27.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.10 billion to $27.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $28.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.61 billion to $29.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $491.38.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.70, for a total transaction of $242,581.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,673 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $7.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $462.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,909,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,539. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $458.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $189.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $303.15 and a 12-month high of $495.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

