61,340 Shares in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Purchased by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 61,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLOK. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $443,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $395,000.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

Shares of BLOK traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $45.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,576. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.43. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12-month low of $19.77 and a 12-month high of $62.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.