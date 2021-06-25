$623.30 Million in Sales Expected for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to post $623.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $620.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $626.30 million. Tetra Tech reported sales of $560.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full year sales of $2.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.51 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $599.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TTEK shares. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

In related news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 8,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,782.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,376 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $664,261.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,742.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,277,870 over the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

TTEK traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.06. 696,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,659. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81. Tetra Tech has a one year low of $73.47 and a one year high of $144.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

