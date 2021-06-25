657 Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Acquired by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 657 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Shopify by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,492,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $175,531,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Shopify to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,325.00 to $1,530.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,397.85.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,478.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,221.18. The company has a current ratio of 17.13, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.91, a PEG ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.44. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $839.40 and a 1-year high of $1,552.23.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

