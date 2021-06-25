7,041 Shares in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Bought by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,041 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 71.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 500.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $32.46 on Friday. Washington Federal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $138.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.20 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 23.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.