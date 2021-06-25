7,203 Shares in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Purchased by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,203 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

ITUB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.43. 64,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,602,592. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $62.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.65. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $6.76.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. On average, analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.50%.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

