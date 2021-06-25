768,868 Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Purchased by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 768,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,127,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 258.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.04. The stock had a trading volume of 24,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,129. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.14. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.28 and a twelve month high of $81.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.56%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSN. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.71.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

