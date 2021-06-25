$84.29 Million in Sales Expected for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) to announce $84.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $85.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $83.10 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported sales of $78.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $345.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $339.50 million to $353.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $377.80 million, with estimates ranging from $366.40 million to $394.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.21 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

NASDAQ COLL traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $25.28. The company had a trading volume of 925,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,734. The firm has a market cap of $891.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $26.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.98.

In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $159,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,072.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

