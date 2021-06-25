$84.29 Million in Sales Expected for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2021

Brokerages expect Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) to announce $84.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $85.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $83.10 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported sales of $78.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $345.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $339.50 million to $353.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $377.80 million, with estimates ranging from $366.40 million to $394.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.21 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

NASDAQ COLL traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $25.28. The company had a trading volume of 925,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,734. The firm has a market cap of $891.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $26.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.98.

In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $159,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,072.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.