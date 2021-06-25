888 (LON:888) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

888 Holdings plc (LON:888)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 405.20 ($5.29). 888 shares last traded at GBX 398.60 ($5.21), with a volume of 688,394 shares.

888 has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of 888 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 354.38 ($4.63).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 181.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 402.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41.

In other 888 news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn bought 26,000 shares of 888 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 385 ($5.03) per share, for a total transaction of £100,100 ($130,781.29).

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

