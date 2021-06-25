8,990 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Bought by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,990 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in The Boeing by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 53.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock opened at $250.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $239.61. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.70) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on BA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.65.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

