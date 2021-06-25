$990.75 Million in Sales Expected for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) will report $990.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Brinker International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.02 billion and the lowest is $951.10 million. Brinker International posted sales of $563.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full year sales of $3.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

EAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Brinker International from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Shares of EAT traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $59.79. 12,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,218. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 106.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.38. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $20.72 and a 12 month high of $78.33.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 102,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $7,266,555.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,920,120.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $97,060.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,189.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,303 shares of company stock valued at $9,903,460 over the last 90 days. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Brinker International by 5,912.8% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,094,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,400,000 after buying an additional 1,076,124 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,857,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $501,056,000 after purchasing an additional 677,698 shares during the period. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,497,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 59.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,437,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,148,000 after purchasing an additional 534,823 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,715,000. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

