A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Position Reduced by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 71,551 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of A10 Networks worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $588,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 367,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 103,196 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 3,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $32,645.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,989.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,562 shares of company stock worth $71,852 in the last 90 days. 23.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ATEN opened at $10.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.62. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $11.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.55 million, a P/E ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 0.91.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $54.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.73 million. On average, analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

