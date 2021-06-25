AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Lifted to “Neutral” at UBS Group

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

AACAY has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AAC Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAC Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

AACAY opened at $7.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.12. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.09. AAC Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.80.

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. AAC Technologies had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $722.32 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AAC Technologies will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About AAC Technologies

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

