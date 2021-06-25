Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stake Boosted by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,435 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 0.1% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT traded up $1.16 on Friday, reaching $112.86. 87,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,550,117. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.81. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $86.16 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The firm has a market cap of $200.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

