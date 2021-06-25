Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) CEO Sells $8,133,750.00 in Stock

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $8,133,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,635 shares in the company, valued at $76,989,197.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $311.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.82. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $234.39 and a 12 month high of $387.40. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.25, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.29.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abiomed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $351.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Abiomed by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,349,000 after buying an additional 15,251 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

