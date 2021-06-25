Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $335,000 Position in SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) by 65.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,371 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SilverSun Technologies were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Weber Alan W acquired a new position in shares of SilverSun Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

In other SilverSun Technologies news, major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. bought 29,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.76 per share, with a total value of $283,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 195,500 shares of company stock worth $1,414,810 over the last three months. Insiders own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SilverSun Technologies stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.23. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $13.42.

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.88 million for the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 9.06%.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials; and customer relationship management, human capital management, and business intelligence products.

