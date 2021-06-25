Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $292,000 in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BYSI. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in BeyondSpring by 9,529.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,147,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BeyondSpring by 31.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,216,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,462,000 after acquiring an additional 287,788 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BeyondSpring by 261.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 87,179 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 55,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BeyondSpring in the fourth quarter valued at $505,000. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BYSI opened at $11.00 on Friday. BeyondSpring Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $17.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.54.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that BeyondSpring Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BYSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

BeyondSpring Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and developing Plinabulin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

