Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New $270,000 Investment in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 36,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,052 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 12,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

TWO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Two Harbors Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.79.

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.44.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 147.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 87.18%.

In other news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $1,396,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 549,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

