Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 212,938 Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 212,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Idera Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 633,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 30,999 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 10,875 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 56.7% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 141,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 115,927.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 20,867 shares in the last quarter. 19.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Daniel B. Soland acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 78,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,823.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on IDRA shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Idera Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.56.

NASDAQ IDRA opened at $1.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.83. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $6.14.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. On average, analysts anticipate that Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

