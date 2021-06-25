Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 92.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,562 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HWM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 658.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,315,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614,715 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $113,322,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,632,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,040 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 398.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,848,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $49,286,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HWM opened at $34.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.50 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.59. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HWM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.18.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

