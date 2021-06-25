Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 103,973 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 89.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 103,973 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The AES by 65.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AES during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The AES by 118.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of The AES by 144.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AES. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of The AES in a report on Monday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of The AES in a report on Monday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of AES stock opened at $25.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $29.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.81.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

