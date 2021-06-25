Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 253 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of RH by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in RH by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in RH by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RH by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in RH by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $677.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $655.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. RH has a 52-week low of $246.12 and a 52-week high of $733.05.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.74 million. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that RH will post 22.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RH. Barclays upped their target price on RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. RH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.31.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

