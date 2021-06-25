Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,247 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Axcella Health worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Axcella Health by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,019,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 41,709 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Axcella Health by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 52,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Axcella Health in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXLA opened at $4.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.84. The firm has a market cap of $157.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.39. Axcella Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The company has a current ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axcella Health Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Saturday, March 20th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Axcella Health from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. It treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. The company's lead product candidates include AXA1665 for the treatment of overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125 for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

