Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Increased to $322.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $301.00 to $322.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ACN. Citigroup lifted their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised Accenture from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $296.30.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $291.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $286.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.10. Accenture has a 12-month low of $210.15 and a 12-month high of $297.80.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In related news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $1,052,262.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,418 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,925.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.38, for a total value of $1,498,626.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,415 shares in the company, valued at $50,521,727.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,048 shares of company stock worth $6,328,010 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

