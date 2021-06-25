Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Raised to $340.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $325.00 to $340.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACN. BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.50.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $2.26 on Friday, hitting $293.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,512. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $286.09. Accenture has a 1 year low of $210.15 and a 1 year high of $297.80. The stock has a market cap of $186.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,133.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,167 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.77, for a total value of $623,597.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,230,796.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,048 shares of company stock valued at $6,328,010. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 33,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,140,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 328,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,801,000 after purchasing an additional 107,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

