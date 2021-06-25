Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Position Boosted by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,392 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $580,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 21,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,640,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 206,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,932,000 after buying an additional 146,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded up $2.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $293.75. The stock had a trading volume of 31,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,512. The firm has a market cap of $186.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $286.09. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $210.15 and a 12 month high of $297.80.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $1,052,262.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,925.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,048 shares of company stock worth $6,328,010 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.50.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

