Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 1.1% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $14,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.78, for a total transaction of $251,231.94. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 27,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,817,831.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.77, for a total value of $623,597.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,230,796.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,048 shares of company stock valued at $6,328,010. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.50.

ACN stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $293.30. 35,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,512. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $210.15 and a 1-year high of $297.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

