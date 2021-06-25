ACoconut (AC) Trading Down 23.2% This Week

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 25th. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ACoconut has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ACoconut has a total market cap of $984,639.74 and approximately $128,901.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00048741 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000407 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000073 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ACoconut

ACoconut (CRYPTO:AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

