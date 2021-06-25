Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, formerly Cellegy Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines for the treatment of viral infections. Adamis Pharmaceuticals is composed of two wholly owned subsidiaries, Adamis Labs and Adamis Viral Therapies. Adamis Labs is a commercial stage specialty pharmaceutical company targeting high-prescribing physicians in the allergy, respiratory and pediatric medicine market segments. To complement and add to the sales efforts of Adamis Labs, Adamis Viral Therapies is focused on the development of patented, highly-valued proprietary vaccine technology that Adamis believes has the potential to prevent or treat infections such as influenza or chronic hepatitis. Adamis also provides packaging for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California. “

NASDAQ ADMP opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.31. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.64 million during the quarter. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 298.85% and a negative return on equity of 176.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $390,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 258,851 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 86,863 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,975 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 518,528 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise Symjepi Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products consisting of fluticasone for the treatment of asthma; beclomethasone, a metered dose inhaler product for the asthma; and naloxone injection product candidates for the treatment of opioid overdose.

