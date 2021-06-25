Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Buys Shares of 6,120 Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,372,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 362,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,868,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,431,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,442,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 10,990 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $686,765.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,881.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $609,900.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,290.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,778 shares of company stock worth $1,532,051. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

ACA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. G.Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

Shares of ACA traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.29. The company had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.73. Arcosa, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

