Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Increases Position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 7.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,075 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in QCR were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCRH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of QCR by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,274,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,198,000 after acquiring an additional 101,113 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of QCR by 509.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 35,696 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of QCR by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 31,236 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of QCR by 218.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 29,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of QCR during the fourth quarter worth $1,056,000. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCRH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ QCRH traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,750. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.54 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $792.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.71.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. QCR had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $65.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.06%.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

