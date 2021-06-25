Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Makes New Investment in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 18.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 57.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 14,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 16.7% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 16,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Dril-Quip by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,615,000 after acquiring an additional 14,285 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

In related news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $65,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,217.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $329,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,941.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DRQ. BTIG Research began coverage on Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

NYSE:DRQ traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.29. 87 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,117. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.01. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $40.62.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $81.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.98 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 12.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.