Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Raises Stock Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,135,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,354,000 after purchasing an additional 439,398 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,851,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,249,000 after purchasing an additional 796,340 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,426,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,276,000 after purchasing an additional 253,556 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,405,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,249,000 after purchasing an additional 38,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,955,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.20.

Shares of WBS stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,194. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.35. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $23.67 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.57.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.55%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

