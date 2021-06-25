Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.67. Aehr Test Systems shares last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 256,178 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 50.49% and a negative net margin of 43.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 9,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 430.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 57,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.53% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

