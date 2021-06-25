aelf Reaches Market Cap of $80.33 Million (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. aelf has a market capitalization of $80.33 million and approximately $10.05 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, aelf has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar. One aelf coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000459 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00090653 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00054201 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003375 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00020594 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.35 or 0.00598749 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000181 BTC.

aelf Profile

ELF is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . aelf’s official website is aelf.io . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

aelf Coin Trading

