Aeon (AEON) Tops One Day Volume of $30,552.00

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 25th. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $7.86 million and approximately $30,552.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001559 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aeon has traded down 40.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.48 or 0.00623227 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 42.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001116 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 37.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Buying and Selling Aeon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

