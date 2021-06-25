Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $535.85 Million

Analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) will post $535.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $530.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $539.10 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne reported sales of $512.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full-year sales of $2.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $496.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.71 million.

AJRD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.83.

Shares of AJRD traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.09. The stock had a trading volume of 951,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,839. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $53.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.09. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter worth about $140,298,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter worth about $122,333,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,475,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,963,000 after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,423,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 183.5% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,411,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,278,000 after purchasing an additional 913,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

