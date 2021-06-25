Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Aflac were worth $6,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

AFL opened at $53.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.15. The company has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.37 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

AFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.69.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $210,429.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,548 shares of company stock valued at $343,757 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

