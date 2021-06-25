AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.57. AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 430,298 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MITT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 23.91 and a quick ratio of 23.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.61.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.76. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 243.26% and a return on equity of 29.74%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MITT. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $11,334,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 195.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 676,509 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 764.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 650,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 574,806 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $2,151,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,100,000. 33.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MITT)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and credit investments in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including re/non-performing loans, non-qualifying mortgages loans, and land related financing; and commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest only securities, and CMBS interest-only and principal-only securities, as well as commercial real estate loans secured by commercial real property, including mortgages and mezzanine loans for construction or redevelopment of a properties.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.