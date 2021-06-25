Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Insider Sells $109,480.97 in Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) insider Carman Alenson sold 1,777 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total value of $109,480.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at $109,480.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Carman Alenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Carman Alenson sold 991 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $53,514.00.

Shares of AGIO stock opened at $56.59 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.47 and a 12-month high of $62.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.49.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 161.11% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 125,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 75,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter.

AGIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.82.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

