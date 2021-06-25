AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,474 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 61.6% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 100.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 239.30%. The company’s revenue was up 712.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a jun 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.2%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $133,802.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.14.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

