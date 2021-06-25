Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given “Neutral” Rating at DZ Bank

Airbus (EPA:AIR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AIR. Barclays set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €111.00 ($130.59) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €117.69 ($138.46).

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of EPA:AIR traded up €0.62 ($0.73) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €111.92 ($131.67). 1,232,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €103.56. Airbus has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.