Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Insider Ronald A. Robinson Sells 2,340 Shares

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) insider Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $352,123.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,955,782.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE ALG opened at $152.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.55. Alamo Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.09 and a twelve month high of $165.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.62.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $311.19 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 5.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.