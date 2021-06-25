Alexandria Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Alexandria Capital LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $7,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 5.1% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 82.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.20.

LBRDK stock traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.52. 28,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,994. The firm has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 68.15 and a beta of 0.99. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $116.78 and a one year high of $169.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.34.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $246.53 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

