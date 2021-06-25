Alexandria Capital LLC Buys 83,823 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Alexandria Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,823 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $18,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 74,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 138.4% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPTS remained flat at $$30.63 during midday trading on Friday. 1,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,748. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $30.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.67.

